Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSE:RFP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

