The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

The Community Financial has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Community Financial has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Community Financial to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

