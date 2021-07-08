Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $208.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

