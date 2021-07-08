Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 36,640 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.