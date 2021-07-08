Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Boosted by Analyst

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

MCHP opened at $143.51 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

