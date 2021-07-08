Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.85 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

ANTM opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.30. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.