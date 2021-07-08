Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

TSE XBC opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

