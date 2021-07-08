RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

