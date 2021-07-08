Humana Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.86 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

HUM stock opened at $457.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.54. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

