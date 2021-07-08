Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CIA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

