TriumphX Price Reaches $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $468,618.27 and approximately $619,362.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00872452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044216 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

