MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNKD opened at $4.99 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

