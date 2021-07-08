Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $332.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $977,511.37 and $332.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.51 or 0.99963249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.01299361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00387612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00389953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005939 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,425,850 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.