Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,305,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

