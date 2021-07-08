Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 7,972 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $250.98 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.81.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.