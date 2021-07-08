GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,729 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

