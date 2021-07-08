Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.67

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 32930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

