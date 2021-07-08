Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 441,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

