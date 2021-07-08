Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,153 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.94 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

