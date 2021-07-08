Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,235 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,403. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $209.30 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

