Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.