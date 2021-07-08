SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $17,745,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.35 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

