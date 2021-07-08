SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $4.20 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $3,376.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.51 or 0.99963249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.01299361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00387612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00389953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005939 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004961 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

