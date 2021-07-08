Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,153 shares of company stock valued at $190,340. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

