Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.39 or 0.06605857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01497148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00399066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00154054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00634686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346525 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

