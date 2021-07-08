Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

