Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brenntag in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTGY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

