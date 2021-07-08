Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 113,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $404,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

