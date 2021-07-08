Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

