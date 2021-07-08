AGF Investments Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

