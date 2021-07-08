Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

SILK opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,447,789 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

