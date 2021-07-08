Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.