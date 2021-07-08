New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 983.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

