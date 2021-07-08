CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,579 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

