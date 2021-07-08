TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

