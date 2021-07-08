New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

