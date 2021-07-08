Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.25. Renalytix AI plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renalytix AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

