MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.97 and last traded at $191.44, with a volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

