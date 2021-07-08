FIL Ltd Invests $4.75 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968 in the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

