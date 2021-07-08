Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.