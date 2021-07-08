RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.28 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

