Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

NYSE:GWW opened at $459.00 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.84 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

