Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,738,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,470 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

