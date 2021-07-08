Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 44,621 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,621 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $1,763,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $292.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

