Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 225.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,086 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

