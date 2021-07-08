Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

