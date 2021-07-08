Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

