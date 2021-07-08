SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

