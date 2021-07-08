Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of KRNT opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.03 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

