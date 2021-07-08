WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $260.54 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

